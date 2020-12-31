Will new changes give green light to manufactured home estate?

The original plan for the Gulmarrad Manufactured Homes with 255 residences.

The original plan for the Gulmarrad Manufactured Homes with 255 residences.

Amendments have been made to DA 2019/0423, a proposed manufactured housing estate at Gulmarrad following concerns raised by Clarence Valley Council earlier this year.

The development has attracted the ire of several residents who have questioned the appropriateness of having such a large residential development in an area surrounded by semi rural properties.

According to the new documents submitted on December 11, significant changes have been made to the layout and design of the development, including the loss of five manufactured homes in favour of more vegetation.

New graphics provided in the submission show a completely different layout to the original.

For instance, the proposed main entrance into the estate via Brooms Head Road has been replaced by a men’s shed and workshop with a new entry at Sheehan’s Lane.

The original plan for the Gulmarrad Manufactured Homes with 255 residences.

The amended plan for the Gulmarrad Manufactured Homes with 250 residences and significantly more green areas.

The clubhouse, pool, tennis court and bowling green have also been shifted to the new southern entrance and are now surrounded by green space rather than residences. This increased vegetation circles more than half of the estate with three pockets of green spaces to break up the density of dwellings.

As for the increased traffic on Brooms Head Road and Sheehan’s Lane, documents submitted revealed “discussions have occurred with Council regarding the intersection of Brooms Head Rd and Sheehan’s Lane and its upgrade to be funded by the landowners in the release area”.

According to the Traffic Impact Assessment, costs for the upgrade of the Sheehan’s Lane intersection would be shared across three sites currently awaiting development approval. However, the amount paid for each would be based on how much traffic they generate from the total of projected 279 peak period trips. For instance, the DA 2020/0729 to the north of the manufactured homes estate, which proposes a shopping centre and tavern, would account for 53 per cent of the total overall upgrade costs for the intersection, compared to the southern end of the manufactured homes estate which only accounts for nine per cent.

A decision will be made by Clarence Valley Council in 2021 as to whether the amendments will green-light the development.

MORE ON THIS STORY