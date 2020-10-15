Will Lohan return to Masked Singer in 2021?

The door is ajar for Lindsay Lohan to return to The Masked Singer Australia.

The Mean Girls star appeared on the first season of the show but was unavailable to travel to Australia for this year's series due to the pandemic.

Instead, Lohan was replaced on the guessing panel by comedian Urzila Carlson.

Channel 10 today announced its list of shows for 2021 and the press release about The Masked Singer suggested the judging line-up would remain unchanged next year.

"Host Osher Günsberg and our panel of super sleuths Jackie O, Dave Hughes, Dannii Minogue and Urzila Carlson will all be back on deck in 2021 as the guessing games begin anew and the chant rings out once more to 'Take it off!'", the press release said.

The Masked Singer 2020 line-up.

But that may not be the case according to Beverly McGarvey, chief content officer and EVP, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand.

"I think there's wiggle room," Ms McGarvey told news.com.au about the line-up. "That panel is a panel that can evolve.

"We love all the talent that we had on this year and we love Lindsay. Our feeling at this point is that it feels fairly ambitious to think our borders are going to be open anytime soon. Obviously we would love to have all our internationals back once we can, but I just don't know when that's going to be.

"We won't really know until we have firm filming dates as to who may or may not get into the country," Ms McGarvey said. "The one thing that we've learned this year is that we've got to be flexible with things. Once we know when we're doing things, then we'll figure out how we cast the whole show."

The Masked Singer Australia in 2019. Picture: Ten

I'M A CELEB

Channel 10 also announced today that I'm a Celeb will be filmed in Australia instead of South Africa due to the pandemic.

"Clearly we cannot go back there (to South Africa) so we've had to innovate," Ms McGarvey told news.com.au.

The reality show will be filmed in Dungay near Murwillumbah in NSW.

"The amazing thing about the site in Australia is that it's the site that the UK and the German shows have used for years," Ms McGarvey said. "The camp site's great. There's a big studio and it's very similar looking to our campsite in Africa."

Not only has the location changed, but a large chunk of the upcoming season will be prerecorded rather than live as in previous years.

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris are back as I’m a Celeb hosts.

"The filming part of the show will be a little bit different for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is because at certain points there might be different markets that wish to come in to use the site, so it'll be filmed a little ahead of schedule this time," Ms McGarvey told news.com.au.

Filming is set to start this year with the show to start airing on Ten on January 3.

"The voting mechanism will have to change due to the production methodology so we will talk about that closer to the time," Ms McGarvey said. "There will be certain elements of the show towards the back-end that are live."

And you can expect the upcoming season of I'm a Celeb to be sillier than ever, the Ten boss said.

"Over recent years you've seen that Celebrity has become more and more fun," Ms McGarvey told news.com.au. "Given the year it is and the tone that people are looking for, we'll really steer into that comedy and fun and that's where Celebrity works best, where people are having fun."

Dilruk Jayasinha on I’m a Celeb.

MAKING IT AUSTRALIA

Ten announced today that it's making a local Aussie version of US show, Making It.

"It's a super fun and lighthearted crafting show that celebrates the creativity and craftiness in all of us," Ten said in a press release. "Each week Aussie artisans with a passion for interior design, murals, woodwork, costume design and more will be put to the test in some incredible design and creation challenges … Ultimately, one maker will emerge victorious and be crowned 'Master Maker', taking home a cash prize of $100,000."

The US version is hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, but Ten has yet to reveal who will host the Aussie version.

"We'll use local talent for the show," Ms McGarvey told news.com.au about the hosts. "We're just looking for two funny people."

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host Making It in the US.

THE DOG HOUSE

Ten also announced today that a documentary series called The Dog House Australia will hit screens next year.

The show "will take viewers on an emotional journey where vulnerable dogs go from abandoned … to adopted … to adored," a press release said. "You'll be heartbroken by tails of abandonment, but elated to see the bonds that form between these once timid pooches and their new furever families."

RETURNING SHOWS

All of Ten's big shows will be returning in 2021.

The Amazing Race Australia will be back with the contestants travelling around Australia instead of overseas due to the pandemic.

Australian Survivor will also be filmed in Australia next year.

Drama show Five Bedrooms will be back, as will Gogglebox Australia, Have You Been Paying Attention?, How To Stay Married, Hughesy, We Have a Problem, MasterChef, The Bachelor and Bachelorette, The Living Room and Todd Simpson's Body Hack.

