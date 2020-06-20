Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Will priests have to donate JobKeeper payment to diocese?

Javier Encalada
20th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO priests have been asked to donate funds back to the Catholic Diocese of Lismore.

 

A spokesperson from the diocese confirmed no such request has been made after the ABC revealed this week the Catholic Church in NSW asked some priests receiving JobKeeper to donate almost half of the payment back to the organisation.

The diocese also said that there were a number of eligible priests who were entitled to JobKeeper as Religious Practitioners.

No specific number of how many took up the Government's benefit was confirmed by the diocese, led by Bishop Gregory Homeming.

Other eligible diocesan employers are also receiving JobKeeper for their employees who are entitled to it.

The diocese has authority over a number of educational, health and benevolent organisations all over Northern NSW, and such entities are actively engaging with the community on daily basis whose work remained active during the pandemic, with workers on the job from home or on site throughout the last months.

Priests and other religious practitioners became eligible for JobKeeper following an amendment to the scheme's rules in May.

 

Read more:

Lismore Catholic mass goes viral

catholic diocese of lismore jobkeeper northern rivers comunity news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        premium_icon Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        Crime POLICE are liaising with the local RSPCA on a case of animal cruelty in Lismore involving a pony.

        Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        News WOLLONGBAR Tafe is now delivering essential skills for the aviation industry...

        Science students help fuel ‘real optimism’, solutions

        premium_icon Science students help fuel ‘real optimism’, solutions

        News "I've seen the marine environment come under more and more pressure"