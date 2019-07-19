Will is 'living and breathing' dirt bikes

OFF RAOD: Will Dennett of Lismore will be aiming for a win in the Australian Off Road Championships at Kyogle this weekend.

OFF RAOD: Will Dennett of Lismore will be aiming for a win in the Australian Off Road Championships at Kyogle this weekend. Contributed

HE'S just 13, but Will Dennett is already well on his way to becoming the best dirt biker in the country for his age.

Will, who "lives and breathes dirt bike riding", is currently running third in the national competition and gets the chance to improve his rankings this weekend when he competes in the Australian Off Road Championship on his home turf.

Will is competing in the J3 13-14 years class on a Yamaha YZ250Z. A number of sponsors keep him racing, including Lismore Motorcycles.

Kyogle Dirt Bike Club is hosting Rounds 5 and 6 of the championship at a Taverners Road property and club president Gordon McQueen said they have some great tracks ready for competition.

"Our tracks are all natural - one track is classed as extreme, which will really test the rider's skills.

He said they have four tracks though for riders at differing ability levels.

He said with more than 230 riders from across the country competing, each bringing with them at least three other people, Kyogle's motels and hotels are booked out.

"It's great for the town," Mr McQueen said.

Mr McQueen said dirt biking is a great family sport, with riders of all ages competing.

And often it's everyone in the family taking to the bikes - mums, dads, sons and daughters.

Racing kicks off at 8am today and 7am tomorrow, and spectators are welcome.

Mr McQueen said the club thanked his team for running a "top notch event".

"It makes us so proud when people say what a great track it is and they can't wait to ride it."

