Will Lismore have its wettest October on record?

STORMCHASER: Antonio Parancin has spent the past 11 years forecasting, photographing and chasing severe weather patters around the Northern Rivers Antonio Parancin

THERE is a chance that Lismore could have its wettest October on record, with eight days left of the month.

The town has received 236mm to date, more than two times the average rainfall for the month.

The highest rainfall on record sits at 242mm which was set in October 2010.

Bureau of Meteorolgoy forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said it had been a wet month for the region.

"For Lismore Airport station its only a couple of millimetres from getting its wettest October," Ms Woodhouse said.

"It's definitely some very welcome rain.

"The fact we are getting up towards the higher ends means its fairly significant for the region.

"For today and the next few days we are looking at thunderstorm activity away from the coast on higher grounds although a change moving through the area late tomorrow means we could see thunderstorms moving across."

She said with Thursday will bring about a brief reprieve from the warmer temperatures this week before things warm up again from Friday.

Temperatures could top 31C on Friday with a medium chance of showers, before cooling a degree or two over the weekend.

There is a high chance of shower on Monday, with up to 10mm forecast.