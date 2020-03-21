Will Lismore get any rate relief as coronavirus spreads?

LISMORE ratepayers will have to wait a little longer to see if any rate relief trickles through as Lismore City Council continues discussions with the NSW Government about coronavirus (COVID-19) support.

Mayor Isaac Smith said there hadn't been "a lot of concern" raised by residents about the financial pressure coronavirus is having on the region but plans were under way to offer possible relief.

"Council is looking at all options to help local people and talking to the State Government about possible assistance," Cr Smith said.

"I think most things council implements is under state legislation, so we really need to see State Government support on issues like rate relief."

Cr Smith said he also hoped to see an in increase to the pensioner rebate, which hasn't occurred in two decades.

"Any relief in bills or fees at this point in time that will keep businesses open and keep families afloat is welcome," he said.

As people continue to learn how to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Cr Smith said it was important people got "good advice" from reliable sources.

Cr Smith said he had taken to social media this week to urge people to continue to support local business and keep looking out for one another.

"We can flatten the (infection rate) curve, keep our schools open and support local businesses while we also slow infection rates," he said.

"This will allow our health service to treat everyone and reduce fatalities.

"Remember to be kind to each other.

"Reach out to friends, family and strangers.

"And for everyone's sanity, shop normally.

"There is no shortage of supply. Just not enough shelves."