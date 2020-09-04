Menu
The Lismore Cup is set to go ahead this month. Photo Marc Stapelberg
News

Will Lismore get a public holiday for Cup Day?

Aisling Brennan
4th Sep 2020 3:15 PM
THE Lismore Cup race day has had its controversies this year but will go ahead this month despite several setbacks.

Earlier this year Lismore City Council, after plenty debate, voted to write to the state government to seek a half-day public holiday for the local races on September 24, 2020 and September 23, 2021.

Many community members spoke to the council about their objections about the public holiday but ultimately the half-day celebration was supported.

However, the council has announced there's been another hiccup - this time it's COVID-19.

Posting to social media, the council announced the 2020 Lismore Cup race day is going ahead at the Turf Club with COVID-19 protocols in place.

"However due to delays caused by pandemic, the state government has yet to gazette the half-day public holiday as nominated by council," the post read.

"We are hopeful that this will be rectified before the Cup race day on Thursday, September 24 but we wanted to give the community a heads up that it is not yet a half-day public holiday."

Lismore Northern Star

