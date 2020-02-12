Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A campaign has been launched to reinstate the half-day public holiday for the Lismore Cup.
A campaign has been launched to reinstate the half-day public holiday for the Lismore Cup.
News

Will Lismore actually get their public holiday for the Cup?

Rebecca Fist
12th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU love a punt and a few cold drinks at the Lismore Cup, you may have another reason to celebrate this year and the next.

Lismore City Council will write to the state government to seek a half-day public holiday for the local races on September 24, 2020 and September 23, 2021.

This comes after council’s shock decision to scrap the public holiday in December.

The business community threw its weight behind the proposal, with 71 per cent of Lismore Chamber of Commerce respondents voting in favour of reinstating the half-day off.

Public sector union representative Asren Pugh argued in favour of the public holiday.

“We believe they really do deserve a break, our members have been serving through floods, fires and droughts for months,” he said.

“They don’t want to lose their public holiday.”

Councillor Nancy Cassen raised some objections from local business owners who were reluctant to pay their workers penalty rates or to close their businesses for the afternoon.

Animal welfare activists did not shy away from the debate, penning the bulk of 20 objection letters lodged with council.

“This is a really cruel sport,” Cr Eddie Lloyd said.

“Watching a sport that involves horses getting maimed as they go around the track is not in line with the values of our community.

“Let’s not forget the social harm. We talk about the economic benefits, but no one has been able to quantify the negative economic impact of gambling on our residents.”

Cr Darlene Cook acknowledged the concerns of welfare activists by putting forward a foreshadowed motion, which asked council to write to the Lismore Turf Club and Racing NSW strongly encouraging a review on the use of whips and tongue ties in horse racing.

A majority of councillors backed her motion at the meeting on Tuesday night.

horse racing lismore city council northern rivers council northern rivers councils public holiday
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ONE YEAR ON: Look back at devastating Tabulam bushfires

        premium_icon ONE YEAR ON: Look back at devastating Tabulam bushfires

        News THE blaze marked what was a year of unprecedented fires across the region.

        Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        premium_icon Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        Crime Happy Paws Haven founder Sally Ann Rogers faces court

        It's pouring rain, why do we still have water restrictions?

        premium_icon It's pouring rain, why do we still have water restrictions?

        News Our dams are almost full, so will water restrictions be eased soon?

        The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        premium_icon The extra perk of catching Qantas flights from Ballina

        News QANTAS announced it will resume flights between Ballina and Sydney from next month...