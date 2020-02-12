Will Lismore actually get their public holiday for the Cup?

A campaign has been launched to reinstate the half-day public holiday for the Lismore Cup.

A campaign has been launched to reinstate the half-day public holiday for the Lismore Cup.

IF YOU love a punt and a few cold drinks at the Lismore Cup, you may have another reason to celebrate this year and the next.

Lismore City Council will write to the state government to seek a half-day public holiday for the local races on September 24, 2020 and September 23, 2021.

This comes after council’s shock decision to scrap the public holiday in December.

The business community threw its weight behind the proposal, with 71 per cent of Lismore Chamber of Commerce respondents voting in favour of reinstating the half-day off.

Public sector union representative Asren Pugh argued in favour of the public holiday.

“We believe they really do deserve a break, our members have been serving through floods, fires and droughts for months,” he said.

“They don’t want to lose their public holiday.”

Councillor Nancy Cassen raised some objections from local business owners who were reluctant to pay their workers penalty rates or to close their businesses for the afternoon.

Animal welfare activists did not shy away from the debate, penning the bulk of 20 objection letters lodged with council.

“This is a really cruel sport,” Cr Eddie Lloyd said.

“Watching a sport that involves horses getting maimed as they go around the track is not in line with the values of our community.

“Let’s not forget the social harm. We talk about the economic benefits, but no one has been able to quantify the negative economic impact of gambling on our residents.”

Cr Darlene Cook acknowledged the concerns of welfare activists by putting forward a foreshadowed motion, which asked council to write to the Lismore Turf Club and Racing NSW strongly encouraging a review on the use of whips and tongue ties in horse racing.

A majority of councillors backed her motion at the meeting on Tuesday night.