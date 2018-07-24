Will it snow in Northern NSW? This forecaster thinks it will

A weather forecaster has predicted a slight chance of snow for Northern NSW Tablelands.

SNOW in the Northern NSW Tablelands could be on the cards, according to one amateur weather forecaster.

David Taylor - who runs East Coast Weather Facebook page - has correctly predicted major weather events in the past, and his alarming winter prediction was that Australia could experience its coldest winter on record.

Part of his prediction was temperatures and snowfall could reach shocking levels compared to previous years.

Well that just happened in at least one town - records were smashed on July 22, when temperatures plummeted to -21C in Thredbo, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Australia.

Previously the lowest on record in Thredbo was -12.8C on July 5, 1982, according to WeatherZone.

His latest forecast for parts of Northern NSW, posted this morning, is of wet, cold, white stuff.

"Slight chance of snow for Northern NSW Tablelands in the next five to 10 days,” Mr Taylor posted.

The Bureau of Meteorology has not yet released forecasts for the period.

BoM's weather situation for the Northern Tablelands posted this morning said: "A series of cold fronts will move through the state today, generating gusty winds over the southern half.

"On Wednesday, a high pressure ridge will briefly develop over New South Wales, followed by a low pressure system with an associated cold front from late Thursday and during Friday.”

Minimum temperatures according to BoM for Tenterfield until Monday are predicted between -2 and 0, with morning frost on some days.