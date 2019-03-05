Will it rain? BOM releases its Autumn 2019 forecast

AUTUMN OUTLOOK: According to BoM, warmer than average conditions are predicted for the entire country.

WHILE Summer has technically been and gone, its unforgiving nature could continue throughout Autumn.

According to The Bureau of Meteorology's Autumn Outlook, there's a high chance of drier than average conditions for most of the country's east and warmer than average conditions for the entire country.

It comes on the back of the warmest summer on record for New South Wales and Australia as a whole.

BoM Forecaster Craig Ryan said at this stage, minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to be above average across the Northern Rivers throughout Autumn as well as a 75 percent chance of rainfall being below average.

The Bureau's manager of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins admitted the outlook wasn't the news many would be wanting to hear.

"It won't come as a surprise to many that this summer will be our warmest on record, but apart from parts of northern Queensland, many locations fell short of their summer rainfall averages too,” Dr Watkins said.

"Unfortunately, the outlook isn't giving a strong indication that we'll see above average rainfall in many areas over the autumn period.

"The only exception is for parts of inland Western Australia.

"Autumn is obviously a critical time of year for the agriculture sector in parts of the country.

"It's important to remember that despite what the outlook is suggesting, individual heavy rainfall events are always possible, and people should stay up to date with the latest seven-day forecast and warnings for their area.”

The outlook also shows a strong chance of warmer than average conditions continuing into and throughout autumn.

"If we have a look at what's driving the outlook, we can see that Australia's two main climate drivers in the El Nino-Southern Oscillation and the Indian Ocean Dipole are currently in a neutral phase, meaning there's no strong influence from either,” Dr Watkins said.

"However, we are observing cooler than average waters of the coast of Western Australia and we expect this may influence weather patterns during autumn.

"The other factor is the ongoing influence with of the long-term increases in global air temperatures.”