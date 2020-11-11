Will it get to 40 degrees this week?

NO BROLLY NEEDED: While the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a cooler and wetter summer ahead, the next few days across the Northern Rivers should be mostly fine and warm. Photo: Radke Brendan.

“THANKS to La Nina we have had some rain in the sky and not smoke as we did last year.”

According to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Reid, anyone who thinks we are having a cooler spring is bang on the money.

For communities who suffered through the impact and terror of the bushfires which ravaged the region and indeed the whole country in 2019, this forecast will be music to the ears.

After recent thunderstorms and rain refreshed the landscape and filled tanks, Ms Reid said we can expect some warmer days ahead.

“As La Nina has kicked in along with all sorts of other environmental drivers, we will be having a cooler summer, with rain in the sky not just smoke,” she said.

“No baking 40-degree days yet but there will be some warmer days at the end of this week and into next week.”

However, for the keen gardeners anxiously casting their gaze heavenward, Ms Reid said this Friday could offer a respite from having to water.

And there’s no surprises with BOM tipping Casino to be the hotspot hitting 39 degrees celcius on Monday.

Meanwhile, a hot weekend is ahead for most of the region with a sight sprinkle predicted.

“While we don’t have much rain moving across the Northern Rivers in the next few days, there could be a little bit of rainfall for Friday,” she said.

“Maybe just a millimetre or two, it might be enough to not water, but you won’t need gumboots, not even a raincoat.”

With temperatures across the region sitting about average, Ms Reid suggests we all enjoy the sunny warm days as they come.

“We can expect a cooler and slightly wetter summer which will allow the landscape to recover after all the fires last year,” she said.

BOM forecasts

Ballina

Wednesday 25

Thursday – 26

Friday - 26

Saturday - 31

Sunday - 28

Monday - 30

Casino

Wednesday - 30

Thursday - 32

Friday - 30

Saturday - 37

Sunday - 35

Monday -39

Lismore

Wednesday - 27

Thursday -29

Friday - 29

Saturday - 34

Sunday - 31

Monday - 35

Tweed Heads

Wednesday – 26

Thursday – 27

Friday 27

Saturday – 30

Sunday – 30

Monday - 30