Will it be another marathon at next Lismore council meeting?

THE LATE SHOW: Will the April meeting of the Lismore Council take as long to get through to the agenda as the five-hour plus March meeting?

THE LATE SHOW: Will the April meeting of the Lismore Council take as long to get through to the agenda as the five-hour plus March meeting? Sharn Domatas

LISMORE City Council's April meeting promises to be another marathon effort with some matters on the agenda attracting strong opinions.

Last month's meeting went for more than five hours, so anyone planning to attend the next one should consider bringing a Thermos of coffee, a pillow and a blanket just in case.

Some of the topics up for discussion include sending councillors and staff to China to visit a new sister city.

Councillors will vote to approve the city's delegation for the introductory visit to Lincang, China in May 2018 to be Mayor Isaac Smith, councillors Gianpiero Battista, Vanessa Ekins, Bill Moorhouse, general manager Gary Murphy and Jolyon Burnett, the chief executive of the Australian Macadamia Society.

Other items will include:

Funding of the rainbow asset in Magellan St

Roads funding

Maintaining infrastructure and backlog

Hepburn Park dog park - Stage 2 funding

Social Justice and Crime Prevention Committee

Aboriginal dual naming project

Altering the order of business (consideration of altering the order of business to debate matters raised during public access).

Listed in the meeting's confidential session is the sale of 247 Molesworth St, East Lismore (old civic pride parks depot) and the general manager's performance review.