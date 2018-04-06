Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE LATE SHOW: Will the April meeting of the Lismore Council take as long to get through to the agenda as the five-hour plus March meeting?
THE LATE SHOW: Will the April meeting of the Lismore Council take as long to get through to the agenda as the five-hour plus March meeting? Sharn Domatas
News

Will it be another marathon at next Lismore council meeting?

Alison Paterson
by
6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

LISMORE City Council's April meeting promises to be another marathon effort with some matters on the agenda attracting strong opinions.

Last month's meeting went for more than five hours, so anyone planning to attend the next one should consider bringing a Thermos of coffee, a pillow and a blanket just in case.

Some of the topics up for discussion include sending councillors and staff to China to visit a new sister city.

Councillors will vote to approve the city's delegation for the introductory visit to Lincang, China in May 2018 to be Mayor Isaac Smith, councillors Gianpiero Battista, Vanessa Ekins, Bill Moorhouse, general manager Gary Murphy and Jolyon Burnett, the chief executive of the Australian Macadamia Society.

Other items will include:

  • Funding of the rainbow asset in Magellan St
  • Roads funding
  • Maintaining infrastructure and backlog
  • Hepburn Park dog park - Stage 2 funding
  • Social Justice and Crime Prevention Committee
  • Aboriginal dual naming project
  • Altering the order of business (consideration of altering the order of business to debate matters raised during public access).

Listed in the meeting's confidential session is the sale of 247 Molesworth St, East Lismore (old civic pride parks depot) and the general manager's performance review.

council agenda council meeting lismore city council lismore sister city lismore sister city china northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star
Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

News A QUICK response has saved the life of a man who was trying to cross the notorious Ballina bar when his yacht was swamped by a huge wave.

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

Crime 17-year-old charged with sexual assault, attempted murder

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

Business Locals can't wait to try the nachos and burritos

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Music Harry tells students, it's your vision ... make it happen

Local Partners