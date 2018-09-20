Will house prices drop on the Northern Rivers?
WHILE city home owners have seen a drop in house prices over the last year, regional property owners are in a far healthier position, with most seeing gain not pain.
House prices in Australia's five capital cities plummeted an average of 3.5 per cent over the past 12 months, with the sharpest drops in Sydney and Melbourne.
While this was a welcome trajectory for many first home buyers who felt they were being priced out of the market, owning a property in regional Australia remains much more affordable.
According to recent data from CoreLogic, overall house prices in the Lismore area rose 6 per cent in the 12 months to June 2018.
However, some suburbs within this council area saw much higher growth, with East Lismore prices up 13.8 per cent and Goonellabah 12 per cent over the same period.
CoreLogic's head of research, Tim Lawless, said healthier affordability was a key driver of housing demand across many of the regional areas of Australia.
"Demand for lifestyle properties is also ramping up,” he said.
"With home owners often in a much stronger equity position following the strong capital gains in Sydney and Melbourne, we are seeing this capital flowing into coastal and tree change markets, with buyers seeking out second homes or lifestyle upgrades.
"Finally we have also seen economic conditions become more broad based, with stronger jobs growth outside of the major cities, higher commodity prices and changing interstate and intrastate migration flows which has supported demand across many regional markets.”
How your LGA fared in 12 months to June 2018 (% increase)
Ballina: 10.5 per cent
Byron Bay: 4.6 per cent
Kyogle: 6.5 per cent
Lismore: 6 per cent
Richmond Valley: 8.7 per cent
Tenterfield: 7.3 per cent
Tweed: 8.5 per cent
House price increases in the 12 months to June 2018
Alstonville: 16.3 per cent
Ballina: 9.4 per cent
Bangalow: 7 per cent
Bonalbo: 4 per cent
Casino: 13.8 per cent
Clunes: 4.8 per cent
Coraki: 9 per cent
East Ballina: 16.3 per cent
East Lismore: 13.8 per cent
Evans Head: 17.4 per cent
Geneva: -7.6 per cent (decrease)
Goonellabah: 12 per cent
Lennox Head: 15.2 per cent
Lismore: 13.4 per cent
Lismore Heights: 5.6 per cent
Mullumbimby: 2.4 per cent
Nimbin: 22 per cent
North Casino: 14 per cent
North Lismore: 6.7 per cent
Richmond Hill: 6.8 per cent
Skennars Head: 10.2 per cent
South Lismore: 4.4 per cent
Suffolk Park: 0.7 per cent
Tenterfield: 2.7 per cent
Tintenbar: 17.6 per cent
Wardell: -10.1 per cent (decrease)
West Ballina: 26 per cent
Wollongbar: 6.1 per cent
Woodburn: 16.4 per cent.