Will health facility provide what the community wants?

The search is on to find a site for the Evans Head HealthOne facility.

EVANS HEAD is set to follow Coraki with a new $6.3million, state of the art HealthOne medical facility.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the new facility would provide better links between community, allied health services and existing general practitioner coverage in Evans Head.

"The Coraki HealthOne is fantastic but it was a long time coming," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I want Evans Head to be up and running as quickly as possible.

"Current health services at Evans Head are limited due to the age and size of the existing Community Health Centre.

"Community consultation and investigations to determine a location for the new Evans Head HealthOne will start soon."

Mr Gulaptis said they were currently identifying potential sites at Evans Head but a specific site was yet to be decided.

"There is planning money available for the project but no deadline has been set for completion," he said.

There is disquiet in the Coraki community about the limited services at the Coraki HealthOne and the lack of a doctor.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said, when planning health services, the health needs of the community and networking of services across the District were the top priority.

"Evans Head is serviced by several existing general practitioners and, based on initial planning, there has been no identified need for additional general practitioner coverage. "

The Evans Head HealthOne will focus on providing integrated primary and community health services, particularly focused on patients with chronic and complex conditions, Mr Jones said.

How this works in practice remains to be seen when the facility is operational.

No time frame was given for the building and opening of the HealthOne in Evans Head.

"The new purpose-built HealthOne will provide accommodation for additional services and will be funded as part of the NSW Government's $100million HealthOne Strategy," Mr Jones said.