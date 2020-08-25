Will free preschool continue into Term 4?

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest with the Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell, Ben Franklin MLC and kids from Wallum Community Preschool and Family Centre in Banora Point.

COMMUNITY and mobile preschools on the Northern Rivers will remain free for Term 4.

The extension of the COVID-19 relief funding was announced last week during a visit from the Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell.

Ms Mitchell said research shows children who attend 600 hours of preschool in the year before they start school have better outcomes throughout their lives.

"Extending this relief funding will help families keep their children attending this critical year of early education," she said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the last thing he wanted during the economic crisis was parents worrying about if they could afford preschool.

"COVID-19 has already caused disruption to all of our lives, so it's more important than ever to ensure families are supported to keep children in quality education and care," he said.

"This funding will ensure community preschools remain open and will not be forced to close their doors if enrolments fall."

Eligible services can opt in for the relief funding to allow them to provide fee relief and maintain staffing levels.

It is understood services will be contacted directly with information on how to opt in and access payments for Term 4.

While the NSW Government provides ongoing funding for preschools, this package provides additional funds to cover parent fees and the impact of falling enrolments.