Will finds a way in tennis comeback

The open women and men's finalists from the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. Shannon Beckett, Cyan Sun, Haru Sonton and Will Maher. Mitchell Craig

BRISBANE teenager Will Maher came from 18th seed to take out the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament men's singles final 6-4 5-7 6-2 over Haru Sonton.

Maher, 19, was always going to be hard to beat after his 5-7 6-1 6-0 win over the top seed, Patrick Coates-Beadman, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

He went on to win his semi-final over fifth seed Cade Birrell 6-2 6-2 before Sonton pushed him to three sets in the final yesterday.

Maher would have been seeded higher, however he has only recently returned to the court after eight months.

"I just needed a bit of a break and I'm only just starting to get back into it now,” Maher said.

"I've played in a few tournaments since November but this is my first big win back.

"All the guys here are strong players and I think anyone could have won it on their day this year.

"I had to start well in that third set (in the final) and I got on top early with my first serves and that was probably what got me home.

"I've trained with him (Sonton) in Brisbane a fair bit and we know each other fairly well but that was the first time we've played.

"I had a really good match with Pat- rick; he got me in three sets late last year so I was happy to get one back there.”

Maher works as a manager at a Hogs Breath restaurant and hopes to start putting together funds from that and his tournament money to play in France.

"I just need to keep playing tournaments and get that match-play back,” Maher said.

"If all goes well there I'll head to Europe and play over there again.

"I went to France a few years ago and was there for a few months.

"This tournament money helps because it's expensive to get around.”

In the open women's final at Ballina, Gold Coast teenager Cyan Sun beat the defending champion Shannon Beckett 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Beckett had to battle the flu earlier in the week while the 16-year-old winner was playing in the tournament for the first time.