Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Unsettling weather chart on the Bureau of Meteorology website shows a cyclone approaching the north coast of NSW on Friday.
Unsettling weather chart on the Bureau of Meteorology website shows a cyclone approaching the north coast of NSW on Friday.
News

Will Cyclone Uesi hit the North Coast?

Rebecca Fist
10th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL cyclone has formed more than 1000km off Queensland's coast, and there are concerns it may surge towards the north coast of NSW by Friday.

The category two cyclone is expected to strengthen in the days ahead and may reach category three by Wednesday.

On Friday, Cyclone Uesi - or the remnants of the storm - is forecast to reach near the east coast of Australia, and will send even more heavy rain from Brisbane to Sydney.

It will also produce dangerous seas and waves.

Swells of 2-4m are predicted for the north coast of NSW.

However the Bureau of Meteorology has advised residents there are "conflicting models" and it is too soon to know what will become of Uesi.

A BOM forecaster said "it is not a concern" yet, but it could wreak havoc offshore.

cyclone uesi northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cape Byron gets drenching close to 1974 record

        premium_icon Cape Byron gets drenching close to 1974 record

        News The town has nearly reached its rainfall totals for 2019 in just 40 days

        • 10th Feb 2020 2:45 PM
        ‘LEGEND’: Firey dives into floodwater to rescue ambulance

        premium_icon ‘LEGEND’: Firey dives into floodwater to rescue ambulance

        News Local cop and RFS vollie jumps in floodwaters to help ambulance stuck on Tabulam...

        Rare trees saved from Mt Nardi bushfire

        premium_icon Rare trees saved from Mt Nardi bushfire

        News A prehistoric oak tree species has been saved.

        Clubs call for sideline sledging to stop

        premium_icon Clubs call for sideline sledging to stop

        Sport SLEDGING at sporting games was being blamed for a drop in the number of young...