Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore City Council is planning to sell a number of properties to recoup unpaid rates and charges.
Lismore City Council is planning to sell a number of properties to recoup unpaid rates and charges.
News

Will COVID laws stop Lismore council’s sale of properties?

Rebecca Lollback
9th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TOUGH new rules brought in during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect struggling ratepayers will not stop Lismore City Council from selling a number of properties for unpaid rates and charges.

The council announced last month that it planned to sell 15 properties in default of payment of rates, which it claims totals $362,568.80.

General manager Shelley Oldham said the council "took all reasonable steps, under its Debt Recovery Policy, in an attempt to recover the debt".

"This process includes reminder letters, demand letters and legal action," she said.

"In some cases, we organised support conferences with ratepayers and undertook on-site assistance."

Ms Oldham said the recovery of the unpaid rates for the 15 properties was "well in train" before COVID-19 hit.

The COVID-19 Legislation Amendment (Emergency Measures-Miscellaneous) Act 2020 No 2 came into effect in May and continues until September 26.

It explains that a local council "will not commence proceedings for the recovery of rates or charges against a person without first considering specific matters that relate to that person's individual circumstances".

These circumstances are:

Whether the payment of the rate or charge could be made in instalments or by way of some other financial arrangement

Whether the person should be referred to a financial counsellor

Whether mediation or alternative dispute resolution should be attempted first, and

Whether interest on the unpaid amount should be deferred or waived.

"Once council has considered these steps, they are entitled to commence proceedings provided they comply with the Local Government Act," a spokesperson from the Office of Local Government said.

"The Local Government Act allows councils to sell property to recoup rates and charges that have remained unpaid for more than five years or more than one year for vacant land but this should only be used as a last resort."

Ms Oldham said the council had "strictly complied with these legislative requirements".

"Councillors decided at their March meeting to provide some rate relief due to the impact of COVID-19," she said.

"This included extending the interest-free period on overdue notices by 60 days for those who successfully applied for a reduction, reducing the minimum weekly repayment for overdue rates to $25 for those who requested new arrangements and to stop any new legal action."

Ms Oldham said the council was not required to advise the Office of Local Government of its intention to sell ratepayers' properties.

lismore city council rates
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best Aussie surfers to descend on North Coast this weekend

        Premium Content Best Aussie surfers to descend on North Coast this weekend

        News CHAMPION surfer Stephanie Gilmore said she can’t wait to pull on a jersey in the area she cut her competitive teeth.

        ‘WHITE ELEPHANT’: Call to scrap plans for destructive dam

        Premium Content ‘WHITE ELEPHANT’: Call to scrap plans for destructive dam

        News AN ENVIRONMENTAL group says the water needs of the region could be met by taking a...

        Did a pothole really cause this car crash?

        Premium Content Did a pothole really cause this car crash?

        News WE KNOW the roads are bad on the Northern Rivers, but bad enough to cause a...

        New shark mitigation program to keep coast safer

        Premium Content New shark mitigation program to keep coast safer

        News THE $8 million project will aim to provide a sense of safety in our community.