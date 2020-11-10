Will council approve DA for lots in tightly-held village?

A development application has been lodged for stage two of Bexhill Village Estate.

A DEVELOPMENT application for the second stage of a residential subdivision in one of the Northern Rivers' most popular villages is on public exhibition.

Most of the blocks in stage one of Bexhill Village Estate, on North St, have already sold.

Now the DA for stage two is being assessed by Lismore City Council.

If approved, it would create 11 new lots, most around 3000 sqm in size.

There is one much larger lot, about 103,200 sqm, which incorporates a section of land zoned E3.

"Approval of the proposed subdivision will provide a new stock of vacant residential lots in Bexhill which is consistent with the strategic and statutory planning for the locality," planners Ardill Payne & Partners explain in documents lodged with the council.

"This subdivision will provide increased competition in the market place and will provide additional and alternative lifestyle opportunities for existing and future residents.

"The construction of future dwellings on the proposed lots will increase employment opportunities in the region, will have positive multiplier effects on the local economy and will increase council's rate base.

Properties in Bexhill are highly sought after.

"All of the proposed lots will provide a high level of residential amenity to future residents."

The 11 lots are already been marketed by Chris Hayward from GNF Real Estate Bangalow, with a price guide from $299,000 to $495,000.

The real estate listing states the "in-demand" development was "inspired by traditional country towns with a community feel".

"Country living will have you waking to fresh air, a serene green horizon and a dream lifestyle," the website states.

"It is rare to find such affordable real estate in this region."

The development application for stage two of Bexhill Village Estate is on public exhibition until November 18.

For more information or two make a submission, visit the council's website.