Will coronavirus put a stop to Eat the Street?

Lismore City Mayor ISaac Smith with Lismore Workers Club executive chef Philip McLoughlin get ready for Eat the Street in Lismore.

LISMORE City Council is waiting to see if the popular Eat the Street event scheduled for tomorrow will go ahead.

Following advice from Australia's chief medical officer, who has advised the federal and state governments to ban any public events more than 500 people because of the threat of coronavirus (COVID-10), mayor Isaac Smith said the council will wait to see whether a ban is put in place.

"We're waiting for official word, I've seen that recommendation from the chief medical officer," Cr Smith said.

"If the government decides to ban events, we'll have no choice but to cancel."

While the event is still going ahead at the moment, Cr Smith said he hoped Eat the Street doesn't get cancelled because it brings a lot of people to the region.

"I feel sorry for all businesses who have bought all their produce, the bands, we have our celebrity chefs ready to go," he said.

"At this stage it's still going ahead but we'll have to wait."

If Eat the Street is cancelled, Cr Smith said the event would be rescheduled.