MUSIC ICON: Byron Bay Bluesfest Director Peter Noble.
MUSIC ICON: Byron Bay Bluesfest Director Peter Noble.
Business

Will Bluesfest stay in Byron Bay?

Javier Encalada
by
13th Feb 2019 4:07 PM
BLUESFEST will stay in Byron Bay after the NSW Government gave the festival operators assurances the new music event licensing process will not affect the five-day music event.

Earlier this week, Bluesfest director Peter Noble threatened to take the festival away from NSW if such new regulations were imposed on them and confirmed Queensland officials had contacted him regarding the possible move.

Speaking from Los Angeles USA, Noble confirmed the news.

"We've made great headway today with the NSW government, and as such, we've been assured by the NSW Premier this afternoon (US time) that Bluesfest will be unaffected by the introduction of new laws as we are a 'fantastic festival, with low risk and don't have anything to worry about'," he said.

"Our 30th Anniversary Bluesfest will be going ahead as planned, and we intend to operate well into the foreseeable future.

"The Premier also reinforced that the new laws are not aimed at Bluesfest, and she 'doesn't want anyone who's been holding a festival for a long time to be worried'," he said.

Mr Noble is in the USA booking artists for Bluesfest 2020.

