Will alcoholic kombucha be the next big thing?

JASMINE BURKE
30th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
THERE is a boozy new take on kombucha - and a brewery for its production has been slated for the Northern Rivers.

Bangalow could one day soon be home to an alcoholic kombucha micro-brewery, with a development application lodged with Byron Shire Council on August 1for the use of an existing dwelling (part thereof) and ancillary shed for brewing of alcoholic Kombucha, named ' Boozy Booch'.

It has an estimated cost of $1,500, and flagged for Fowlers Lane.

Applicant Alan Kennedy said in DA documents as a starting goal, he aimed to create 150L of alcoholic kombucha every three weeks.

"Over the next two years I hope to be brewing 1500L per three weeks," he said.

How exactly does one make alcoholic kombucha? Mr Kennedy described how it's done.

"After the non-alcoholic kombucha base has finished fermenting, it is then added to a 150L fermentation vessel along with yeast, yeast nutrient, water, green tea and sugar to create the alcohol.

"Once the alcoholic kombucha is created it is then racked into three 50L kegs along with other ingredients for flavouring.

"The other ingredients include; non alcoholic kombucha, cold pressed juice and a botanical tincture. This brings the alcohol level down from 6% to 4% ABV."

There are currently two flavour options - Ginger and finger lime and Blueberry and lemon myrtle.

