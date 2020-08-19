Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

An artist's impression of the Woolworths that was once planned for Ballina Heights.

PLANS for a commercial venture at Ballina Heights are progressing, with landowners having initial discussions with council staff.

A development application for a new supermarket was lodged by Woolworths in 2015, but that application was later withdrawn.

Since then residents have been campaigning for action.

In May, Alan Veacock from the Cumbalum Residents' Association inquired about the progress of any negotiations for a shopping centre at Ballina Heights.

He said he believed the situation should be "fast tracked".

And there has recently been some movement on the issue.

The council's director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said the owner of the existing commercial zoned land at Ballina Heights had "indicated an intention to lodge a development application for a commercial development on the land".

"There have been some initial discussions with staff but an application has not yet been lodged," he said.

"Given this, we have not yet reported further to the council to date on the basis we are awaiting further information from the land owner."