Wildlife warrior busts crazy backyard science

JASMINE BURKE
| 20th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
Brandon grew up in Casino, NSW and is now part of Roving Entertainment Crew at Australia Zoo.
CASINO-bred Wildlife Behaviourist, Brandon Gifford is set to share his passion around science with Australia on a new Discovery Channel TV series.

Dr Karl's Outrageous Acts of Science features science guru, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, and is a 10 part Pop Science series which uncovers principles behind experiments, inventions and insane backyard experiments and stunts found on the net.

Each episode features a team of science experts and pop culture pundits who analyse and rate the 20 biggest viral videos from the internet.

Mr Gifford said the series originally started in America, but the Australian version includes fascinating video's from our backyard as well.

"Any of the videos on animals, I am there to explain the science behind it,” Mr Gifford said.

Mr Gifford submitted a video to the Discovery Channel crew on koala mating and said he "gave them the run-down” before he was chosen for the series.

One episode talks angry magpies, thieving ferrets and heartbroken koalas.

Busting the science behind Australian wildlife habits, Mr Gifford said he learnt a lot and some people may be surprised to know the science behind magpie behaviour.

"I always thought magpies swooped as a territorial thing, but it turns out there is only a small percent that do and I found out the reason for the show,” he said.

Mr Gifford features in the series among a team lending their expertise and opinions, including comedians, an astrophysicist, chemist, biologist, physicist and aerospace engineer.

The show looks at whacky experiments from tattooing with a 3-D office printer, building a fully functioning engine out of paper, bungee jumping using a rope hooked through the skin of one's back to going eye-to-eye with a Great White Shark.

Featuring videos from Australia and around the world, Dr Karl and the team explain the what, how and why of the biology, physics and chemistry that made these clips possible.

Mr Gifford said the show is pitched to a science based audience but anyone will get enjoyment out of it.

Dr Karl's Outrageous Acts of Science launches Tuesday June 27 at 8.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brandon gifford discovery channel northern rivers community tv series wildlife

