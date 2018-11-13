Wildlife officers still investigating Strand croc

A DES spokesperson confirmed they “will continue to investigate” the sighting, but at this stage no traps would be set to capture the crocodile.

DEPARTMENT of Environment and Science wildlife officers are still monitoring waters off The Strand following reports of a crocodile swimming close to shore over the weekend.

Joanna Henderson of North Ward spotted the reptile she estimated to be up to 2.5 metres long swimming against the tide off the point at Picnic Bay Surf Lifesaving Club about 11am Saturday.

A DES spokesperson confirmed they "will continue to investigate" the sighting, but at this stage no traps would be set to capture the crocodile.

"Wildlife officers conducted a thorough site assessment on Saturday and observed the animal; however, it was not observed during an assessment on Sunday," a spokesperson said.

"All crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

"No further sighting reports for this animal have been received, but DES wildlife officers will continue to investigate."

Crocodile sighting warning signs were erected at The Strand after Saturday's sighting, with the DES saying the crocodile was sighted "swimming slowly south about 100 metres off shore".

Crocs south of the Boyne River A map showing confirmed and reported sightings of crocodiles south of their accepted range.

According to CrocWatch data, there have been a total of 30 crocodile sightings reported to DES since the beginning of September.

Other recent sightings include a crocodile reported at Bushland Beach on Friday, November 9. DES is monitoring further reports, with officers undertaking a site assessment.

There was also an unconfirmed sighting of a crocodile at Northview Lake at Fairfield Waters last Wednesday, November 7.

There were also two reports of a crocodile at Endeavour Creek, Magnetic Island on November 3 but "due to the small size and normal crocodillian behavior displayed by the animal, no further action" was required, DES stated.

A crocodile was also sighted at Cardwell's foreshore on November 7, prompting crocodile sighting warning signs being installed at the marina boat ramp.

There was another sighting in the same location two days later and DES is monitoring further reports.

"Townsville is well-known croc country and, although they prefer quieter backwaters, crocodiles can use the ocean to swim from one creek system to another," the DES spokesperson said.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives."

DES said residents should "expect crocodiles in all far northern Queensland waterways" even if there is no warning sign.

"Obey all crocodile warning signs - they are there to keep you safe. Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night."