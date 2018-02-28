We're about to get our own animal hospital

A WILDLIFE hospital in Lismore would help save endangered Australian animals, and is already in the planning stages.

The $1.5million project is the vision of Macadamia Castle Owner Tony Gilding and Public Interest Environmental Lawyer Sue Higginson, and is supported by Friends of the Koala, Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers and other Northern Rivers Wildlife organisations.

"Lismore is in the heart of one of the most biodiversity rich areas in Australia. Our wildlife is significant and was once in abundance. Many animals native to our region are now threatened with extinction and we need to turn this around. Those at the frontline know there is an overwhelming need for a wildlife hospital here in our region. All too often our wildlife is harmed through our activities, particularly as we continue to destroy habitat for road development and new residences," Ms Higginson said.

"Currently injured animals have to be taken to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital which already takes in over 9000 animals per year. It's really problematic as the stress of driving sometimes over two hours can take its toll on a sick animal and it is a real burden on volunteers and the resources of our Wildlife Rescue organisations." Mr Gilding said.

Friends of the Koala President, Ros Irwin said: "There is an urgent need for a wildlife hospital here. Our region's koalas are impacted everyday by human activities and disease. While the Currumbin Hospital does an amazing job we really need something closer to be effective in caring for this iconic and threatened species."

Mr Gilding and Ms Higginson are currently in the process of searching for volunteer trust members with appropriate skills to assist in the program.

Preliminary discussions have been had with Lismore City Council with the hope they may be able to help with finding a suitable location and further meetings are scheduled.

"We also see SCU as a potential partner in terms of research synergies and experience for SCU students. The Currumbin Wildlife Hospital engages about 50 volunteers per year providing valuable work experience."

The initial construction cost for the hospital was estimated to be in the vicinity of $1.5 million and working capital for the first two years until the hospital becomes self-funded would cost another $1.5 million.

The organisers have reached out to local politicians to seek support for the hospital and request assistance with funding.

The project is in its very early planning stages and Mr Gilding and Ms Higginson are confident of community and government support and a successful completion.