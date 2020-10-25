Menu
Wild weather is expected to lash southeast Queensland for most of the week, with the chance of a severe storms this afternoon.
Wild weather to continue across southeast

by DANIELLE O’NEAL, SHILOH PAYNE
25th Oct 2020 8:46 AM
Wild weather is expected to lash southeast Queensland for most of the week after a soggy and stormy Saturday.

Storms smashed through large parts of the southeast yesterday afternoon with 74mm of rain recorded in an hour in Brisbane's south and residents warned of flash flooding.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said the thunderstorms, which started about 1pm, brought heavy falls to pockets of Greater Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast.

The heavy falls in Brisbane yesterday are expected to continue across the week. Picture: Richard Gosling
A total of 92mm of rainfall was recorded in Camp Hill by 5pm yesterday, with a whopping 74mm falling between 3pm and 4pm. By 5pm, Carindale had recorded 53mm, Beachmere in Moreton Bay received 50mm, Benobble in the Gold Coast Hinterland took in 36mm, and 32mm of rain had hit Brisbane.

Mr Markworth said a new trough moving through western Queensland would bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms again from Sunday afternoon.

"It's expected to be pretty active again (Sunday) from the afternoon," he said.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said it was possible the storms could be severe.

"We do have a possibility of severe thunderstorms over Brisbane, including the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and that extends up to about Cairns where that is possible," she said.

"(Severe thunderstorms) are more likely around the Central Highlands and Coalfields."

There is a high chance of showers continuing in the southeast through until the middle of next week.

