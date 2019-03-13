Wild weather: Records smashed, now 120mm of rain on way

BACKING Northern Rivers residents' complains of how hot it's been, yesterday (March 12) saw records broken for the hottest March day.

Temperatures skyrocketed around 11C above the March long-term averages to 39C in Lismore, and 40C in Casino.

According to Weather Zone the previous records held were 38.5C on March 19 2002 in Lismore and 38.5C in Casino on the the 5th in 2015.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology Casino topped NSW as the hottest town yesterday.

With that out of the way, conditions will hopefully get a bit more bearable on the North Coast with temperatures a bit closer to average returning and decent rain on on the horizon.

There is a high to very high chance of showers from tomorrow until next Tuesday, with the chance of a thunderstorm each day which could bring higher rainfall totals in some parts.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to bring the most rain across the region.

Casino is forecast to be one of the wettest towns this week with more than 100mm forecast from tomorrow until next Tuesday March 19.

The BOM predict up to 15mm tomorrow, 30-50mm on Friday and up to another 35mm on Saturday. Rain is also forecast each day after this, but a maximum of around 5-8mm each day.

Lismore could expect up to 10mm tomorrow, 25mm Friday and 35mm Saturday. There is still a high chance of showers after this but totals are expected to drop off - with up to 8mm possible each day.

Conditions are forecast to be much the same in coastal areas, with a high chance of up to 8mm in Byron Bay and Ballina tomorrow, 20mm on Friday with a possible storm and another wet one on Saturday with up to 35mm.

The bureau's said the weather situation was a cold front has crossed southern and western districts today and will continue through to the northeast today.

"Following this, a trough is forecast to linger about the northern inland whilst a coastal trough develops during Thursday.

"This coastal trough is expected to drag more humid air south, generating increased showers and thunderstorm activity in the east.

"Small scale low pressure systems may develop within the coastal trough from Thursday, which may locally enhance rainfall near the coast.

"During the weekend, showers and thunderstorms may extend across the northern inland as the inland trough moves towards the west."