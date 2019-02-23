Wild weather: SES on high alert

SES HIGH ALERT: Tropical Cyclone Oma has caused gale force winds and hazardous surf to strike the Northern Rivers and the SES urge everyone to take extra care on the roads.

DESPITE the downgrading of Tropical Cyclone Oma, the State Emergency Services remains on high alert as hazardous surf conditions and gale force winds continue to batter the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects TC Oma to continue to deliver abnormally high tides, damaging and hazardous surf, and damaging winds to the North Coast with a Severe Weather Warning still in place for an area from the Queensland Border to Coffs Harbour.

The strong winds and large waves will continue along northern parts of the coast today and Sunday, coinciding with king tides.

These conditions are forecast to deliver water levels on the high tide which exceed the highest tide of the year by around half of a metre, resulting in possible sea water flooding in low lying coastal areas.

NSW SES Incident Controller, Maria Frazer said TC has again been upgraded to a Category 2 Cyclone, however is undergoing extra-tropical transition may be 'de-named' later this morning.

"Gale force winds continue to be experienced along the New South Wales north coast and elevated areas near the NSW / Queensland border,” she said.

"These winds will continue to affect the wave heights and tide levels.

"The SES remain concerned about the level of beach erosion from these hazardous coastal conditions.”

Ms Frazer said residents and businesses along the north coast need to remain alert and prepared for the potential sea flooding and tidal effects.

"The SES will continue to have sandbags available for residents at the Mullumbimby and Tweed Heads SES Units.” she said.

NSW SES Public Information Officer, John Brown, said community organisations and the public members along the North Coast have been asked provide photos of the tide and beach conditions.

"We've had various community organisations including NSW Marine Rescue help us document the impacts of this weather event, and have had the NSW Rural Fire Service helicopter providing aerial footage of the impact so far,” he said.

"While we continue to encourage members of the public to email photos to us, we don't want people to take unnecessary risks to do so.

"You can email photos with your name, time and the photo location to NHZ4PublicInformation@ses.nsw.gov.au”.

For further information related to BoM visit www.bom.gov.au

For more FloodSafe and StormSafe information and a copy of a Home or Business Emergency visit http://www.sesemergencyplan.com.au/