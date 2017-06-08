Wild weather on the way so take care out there

RAIN READY: The SES are urging people to clear their gutters and be prepared for the heavy rains and possible minor flooding ahead of the Queen's Birthday weekend.

COLD winds and heavy rain which could cause minor flooding is expected to swoop across the Northern Rivers from Thursday, with the State Emergency Services reminding people to take extra care.

SES regional operations officer, Chad Ellis, said their members were already preparing for the heavy weather with units on standby.

"The BOM are forecasting some heavy raining fall commencing on Saturday or Sunday with the main focus will be along the coastal fringe," he said.

"We have commenced pre-incident planning for a flash flood and storm event."

Mr Ellis said volunteers were already preparing equipment and clearing their schedules in case their expertise, skills and experiences was needed to assist the community.

"Our units are aware and on standby, doing pre-operational assessments and will start mobilising resources as required," he said.,

"We will be monitoring conditions over the weekend and we urge people to head any warnings issued by the SES and BOM."

Clearing out gutters is one tasks Mr Ellis said can ensure people look after their families and property.

The BOM confirm the region could expect up to 200mm of rain coming up from down south, while a low hovering around the south-east coast of Queensland could dump another 150-200mm on an area only just drying out from the devastating floods eight week ago.