WILD WEATHER: Large hail, heavy rainfall hits North Coast

Severe storm warnings have been issued for the Northern Rivers and other parts of the state.

LARGE hail and heavy rainfall of more than 50mm in the next half an hour is expected to batter the Northern Rivers.



The region has been issued a severe thunderstorm warning by The Bureau of Meteorology, which forecasts flash flooding and damaging winds in over the next several hours.

Lismore and Kyogle are among the locations that may be affected. Other locations include that will be affected include: Grafton, Tenterfield, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.

The BOM predicts destructive winds could tear through at speeds of more than 115km/h in some parts of Northern Tablelands and Northern Rivers near Queensland border.

Meldrum in Mid North Coast received 37mm/30min between 01:50pm-02:20pm. Nullamanna (Silverdale) in Northwestern Slopes received 31mm/30min between 0230-03:00pm. Tuckurimba in Northern Rivers received 45mm/30min between 04:50-05:20pm. 2-4cmm hail reported at Clarenza near Grafton. 2-3cmm hail reported at Stannifer near Inverell.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.