Wild weather for election day

QUEENSLANDERS have been warned to batten down the hatches once again, with severe storms forecast for the weekend and the worst conditions expect to hit on polling day.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that Saturday could bring "monsoon conditions", as people continue to recover from days of relentless storms that battered the southeast.

It comes as new statistics from NRMA show a growing number of Queenslanders are experiencing "storm stress" in the face of an increasing annual number of intense weather.

But people also aren't taking the right steps to prepare.

BOM Meteorologist Livio Regano said southeast Queenslanders could expect Saturday to bring similar conditions to that of Wednesday's weather, which saw heavy rain, hail and damaging winds.

And the trend of wild weather is set to continue over the next several months.

"These more monsoon like conditions are what we are more likely to see heading into summer, and especially with La Niña announced, we'll be seeing more of that lengthened rainfall," she said.

The wet forecast comes as no surprise to NRMA Insurance, with Executive General Manager of Claims Luke Gallagher revealing that the state had experienced its most intense storm season last year between October '19 - March '20, with 46 per cent of all home claims in the 2019-20 financial year caused by storm damage.

This includes the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast being among the worst hit Queensland regions, with Caloundra West, Glass House Mountains, Palmview and Helensvale taking out top spots.

"It's no surprise storm damage related claims have beat out other areas like escape of water, fire and accidental damage" Mr Gallagher said.

The NRMA research also revealed that almost a third of Queenslanders don't feel their home is prepared for severe weather this summer, with Mr Gallagher urging every family to be more proactive instead of reactive.

"It doesn't take make to be prepared, checking your gutters and roofs, trimming your larger trees or even just securing any loose items around your house - every bit helps," she said.

