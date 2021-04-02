Wild weather could be heading our way

After a delightful sunny day today, it’s probably not the news you were hoping for – bad weather could be on it's the way.

While BOM predicts heavy rain on Monday at this stage, the SES is warning people to be prepared for potential storms, starting Sunday.

The NSW SES encouraged all residents and visitors to the Northern Rivers area to get ready for the possibility of heavy rainfall, strong winds and severe storms starting Sunday April 4. This is particularly relevant for people in caravan and tourist parks or those camping in the area over the Easter long weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a trough and embedded low-pressure system may develop

near the North East NSW Coast early next week with the possibility of severe weather affecting the Northern Rivers area.

Where the severe weather might occur will depend on the strength and position of the system relative to the coast. Strong winds, rough seas, thunderstorms, and heavy rain leading to flash and riverine flooding is possible.

A flood watch has been issued for minor flooding for the Tweed, Brunswick and Wilsons Rivers.

With the possibility of stormy wet weather on the way, NSW SES Incident Controller Maria Frazer urges residents to prepare their homes.

“The Bureau have told us there is still a high degree of uncertainty with this weather as it moves south”. Ms Frazer said.

“But we do know that Catchments across the Northern Zone are sodden from recent flooding and affected catchments are likely to respond quickly to further rainfall”.

Ms Frazer continued: “The Northern Rivers NSW SES units are currently on standby and prepared for any calls for assistance. Our volunteers are tired and have been working in support of the Mid North Coast over the past week. We thank them wholeheartedly for their incredible commitment to our local communities.”

NSW SES urged residents and visitors to take care when driving in wet weather on the local roads and especially if you are driving in areas where low lying causeways overflow and are dangerous to cross when flooded.

The SES said: “It’s important that drivers slow down as roads may have floodwater, trees, branches or debris covering them”.

Stay alert this week, listen to any updates and advice and monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website on www.bom.gov.au.

For further information related to preparing for floods and storms, please go to www.ses.nsw.gov.au/getready.