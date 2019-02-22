Wild weather causes changes to Byron Bay Surf Festival

SURFS UP: Byron Bay Surf Festival is on this weekend and some events have been relocated due to the severe weather warnings from Tropical Cyclone Oma.

SURFS UP: Byron Bay Surf Festival is on this weekend and some events have been relocated due to the severe weather warnings from Tropical Cyclone Oma. Contributed

DESPITE rough waves surfers took the waves to celebrate Fluro Friday in support of mental health at Wategoes Beach.

The Byron Bay Surf Festival's publicist Bee Stephens confirmed the event which aims to raise awareness of mental health issues took place between 6.30 and 7.30am today.

Ms Stephens also announced the BBSF has relocated the venue for the Sunset Cinema and cancelled Twilight Markets.

"After close consideration of the Bureau of Meteorology forecast, on weather patterns for today, the Byron Bay Surf Festival has made the decision to relocate the GoPro Sunset Cinema to the Beach Hotel and cancel the Friday night Twilight Market,” she said.

"This decision has no been made lightly, as we understand the efforts and time already committed.”

Ms Stephens said the BBSF would announce their decision regarding the Saturday Surf Art Market later today.

"We thank you for your understanding,” she said.

"(But) as Tropical Cyclone Oma's weather warnings continued to spread through town, the forecasts have not dampened festival spirits.”

Ms Stephens said the Festival which off on Wednesday night with former world champion Tom Carroll has been fantastic.

"Over 300 Byron locals and surf enthusiasts gathering at McTavish Surfboards in the Industrial Estate to see surf photography, a slideshow and film documentary,” she said.

"This year the surf festival hosts Mark Occhilupo, Dave Rastovich, Lisa Anderson and Kelia Moniz just to name a few.”

She said the photography competition showcased work from local and interstate talent, while guests lined up to see a star-studded surf panel Mark Occhilupo, Dave Rastovich, Taylor Steele (USA) and Dick Hoole, in talkback/ Q&A style hosted by Vaughan Blakey.

Despite weather conditions, the festival demographic no doubt will be happy with swell pumping under near-gale-force SSE winds, surf expected to reach 10 - 12 ft (3.4-3.6m).