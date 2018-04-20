Menu
Creatrix Body Art took out the People's Choice Award at the 2018 Australian Body Art Festival.
Offbeat

Wild thing is a crowd pleaser at bodyart festival

20th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

LOCAL bodyartist Elfie Jadeanam, manager of Creatrix Bodyart, took out the People's Choice Award in the Airbrushing category at the 2018 Australian Bodyart Festival 'Wild Things' in front of 8000 spectators.

She said, she wanted to show her desire to sometimes break free, be wild and feel her connection to the animal kingdom.

Circuitboard and sci-fi designs symbolised our modern society being taken over by the wild side within.

Creatrix Bodyart members Heidi Holland and Dominique Abraham also won the Peoples Choice and First Prize in Wearable Art the following day.

Lismore Northern Star

