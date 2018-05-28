'WILD RIDE': Adam Melling ends his surfing career

LENNOX Head surfer Adam Melling has announced his retirement after almost a decade on the professional circuit.

Melling, 33, joined the World Championship Tour in 2010 where he competed for the next seven years.

He failed to re-qualify last year and had been back competing on the World Qualifying Series.

Melling announced his retirement over social media yesterday after competing in a QS event in Japan.

"The time has come to hang up the jersey,” he said.

"It has been a wild ride for so many years. Taking me to awesome places meeting great people. Too many to mention. My wife has put up with me being on the road since we met.

"Thanks for support and emotional roller coaster of a life. That includes mum and my sisters and dad.”

He will not be lost to the sport after recently taking on the vice-president role at the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders.