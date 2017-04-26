24°
News

Wild dogs savage paradise leaving behind dead wildlife

26th Apr 2017 3:39 PM
FED UP: Pictured are Plateau residents who want action on wild dogs in the area (from left) Jim Cameron, Amanda Bullpitt, Bernice Rubbo, Paul and Kim Worth, Darryl Collier, Greg Kramer, Belinda Coombs and Cr Eoin Johnston.
FED UP: Pictured are Plateau residents who want action on wild dogs in the area (from left) Jim Cameron, Amanda Bullpitt, Bernice Rubbo, Paul and Kim Worth, Darryl Collier, Greg Kramer, Belinda Coombs and Cr Eoin Johnston. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE garden of Eden is being savaged by wild dogs, and the residents have had enough of seeing dead wildlife.

It's a problem Cr Eoin Johnston says is not confined to the Eden Valley Estate on the eastern ridge of the Plateau, but is spread across the whole shire.

Belinda Coombs, who moved to Eden Valley three years ago because it is a wildlife corridor estate where domestic cats and dogs are not allowed, said she had noticed a significant decrease in the number of wallabies at her picturesque property.

She puts the drop in numbers down to wild dogs, which can be smelt, heard howling and often seen in the area -- but they don't bark as domestic dogs do.

"When we came here, there would be wallabies everywhere," she said.

"Now, we see half a dozen a month.

"If it were koalas, dolphins or turtles being knocked off, people would be in uproar."

Over on the fringe of the Wollongbar village, Darryl Collier has seen the results of wild dog attacks on his 19 sheep, in which two were killed and the rest wounded.

He had to unite with a neighbour to take advantage of a State government baiting program, and had to letterbox drop 60 flyers in a 1km radius of the properties to advise other residents about the baits.

Cr Johnston said these areas fell in the gap between responsibilities as they were classed as "peri-urban" by NSW Land Services, which can provide baits if the blocks are over 10 hectares.

"Shooting is out of the question and limited baiting or trapping are the alternatives," he said.

"The owners could combine and meet that cost but the dogs come out of the scrub and they don't see that it should be their responsibility.

"Effective control of this real and increasing problem would present a considerable cost to local government but to allow it to escalate unchecked in light of the rapid population growth in estates bordering on scrub and bushland areas will seriously effect the amenity of residents."

He will bring a notice of motion to this week's council meeting to ask his colleagues to request the State Government extend the baiting program to include the peri-urban areas.

He said the root of the problem was the "irresponsible pet owners" who abandoned their dogs which then have become feral.

Ballina Shire Advocate

Topics:  northern rivers environment northern rivers wildlife

Community art gallery future a blank canvas

Community art gallery future a blank canvas

THE future of a Lismore community art gallery has become a blank canvas after being evicted from its North Lismore premises of more than a decade.

Flood victims get the chance to face insurers

North Lismore during the floods.

Industry experts will be in town to talk about insurance concerns

Family's desperate search for late grandmother's ring

Old and new hands . Thursday, Aug 21, 2014 . Photo Nev Madsen / The Chronicle

"We are all devastated about it"

Byron band booked to play Glastonbury Festival

Parcels are Louie Swain, Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

With an estimated audience of 135,000 festival-goers

Local Partners

Family's desperate search for late grandmother's ring

THE ring was described as an "older style engagement ring" which has been in the family for 74 years and has "immense emotional value".

Anglican priest coming to lecture on gay rights

Father Rod Bower of Gosford Anglican Church.

Father Rod Bower from the Gosford Anglican Parish

Old-time music by young Canadian guns

The Montreal-based All Day Breakfast Stringband plays old time music from the southern and midwestern USA using fiddle, guitar, double bass and banjo.

The All Day Breakfast Stringband is coming to Kyogle

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Byron band booked to play Glastonbury Festival

THE young musicians will perform at the event with an estimated audience of 135,000 festival-goers.

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Old-time music by young Canadian guns

The Montreal-based All Day Breakfast Stringband plays old time music from the southern and midwestern USA using fiddle, guitar, double bass and banjo.

The All Day Breakfast Stringband is coming to Kyogle

Community art gallery future a blank canvas

The Serpentine Community Gallery has been issued a notice of eviction following the March 31 flood event.

North Lismore art space in need of new home

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,050,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!