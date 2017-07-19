Wild dogs on agenda for council

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss the issue of wild dogs in Ballina Shire will be held at Plateau Sports, Alstonville, next week.

Ballina Shire councillor Eoin Johnston has been pushing for more to be done on wild dog eradication from what are called periurban zones, the acreages on the fringes of urban areas where landholders can't access Local Land Services' dog-baiting programs as their land isn't large enough.

Eden Valley, on the eastern fringe of Alstonville, is an estate in which residents have reported a decrease in the amount of wildlife, and put it down to the increase in the numbers of wild dogs. Some residents also have resisted owning sheep or goats for fear of attacks.

Cr Johnston said wild dogs were a problem along the state's coastal fringe, where there is an increasing number of "lifestyle land releases that provide small acreage blocks bordering on bushland".

"The councils are not equipped, nor can they afford, to tackle the problem adequately," he said.

"The Local Land Services has the required expertise but, traditionally, it has been focused on larger farmland areas."

He said he had been surprised at the amount of feedback he had received since raising the issue several months ago.

"It is hoped that the meeting will attract good numbers so that the true extent of the problem can be ventilated which should lead to the adoption of acceptable remedies," he said.

The meeting is a collaboration between Local Land Services and Ballina Shire Council. It will be held on July 26, from 6pm.

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting must register with Local Land Services on 1300795299 or 66233900.