Wild dogs attacking pets, wildlife, livestock at Alstonville

There has been an escalation in wild dog activity on the Alstonville Plateau.

There has been an escalation in wild dog activity on the Alstonville Plateau. Contributed

WILD dogs have been attacking pets and livestock on the Alstonville Plateau, but now a plan is in place to address the situation.

In response to an escalation of wild dog activity in the area, North Coast Local Land Services has been working with the community and local stakeholders to address the problem.

And so far the results are positive.

A community meeting was held earlier this year following concerns about wild dogs impacting wildlife, and attacking domestic dogs and livestock.

Almost 100 people attended the meeting, which was followed by landholder training.

Wild dogs have been killing pets, wildlife and livestock. File photo. NSW Office of Environment and He

North Coast Local Land Services' senior biosecurity officer, Tony Heffernan, said 18 properties undertook a group baiting program across the Alstonville plateau area.

"We are pleased with the enthusiasm and uptake of the program allowing for the fact that there are a lot of smaller holdings in that peri urban area,” he said.

"A major part of effective wild dog control is to have effective community engagement and people actively engaged in wild dog control in a proactive way.

"Traditionally, landholders impacted by wild dogs have been established livestock producers on large landholdings.

"With urban spread into rural areas and the increase in the number of lifestyle properties, it is increasingly the peri-urban fringe who are now being impacted by wild dog issues.

"In a recent survey of residents in peri-urban areas, participants told us they are primarily concerned about the impact that wild dogs have on wildlife with one survey participant suggesting that they had seen more wildlife since baiting programs had been undertaken.”

Residents who have seen wild dog activity or have been impacted are encouraged to report it to North Coast Local Land Services. Visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au