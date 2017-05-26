Wild dog information days for landholders

NORTH Coast Local Land Services is holding a series of wild dog information days in June and July to equip landholders with the knowledge they need to manage wild dogs on their properties.

Wild dog control in New South Wales is legislated by the Local Land Services Act 2013 that requires owners and occupiers of land to manage wild dogs on their property.

Wild dogs are considered a serious pest in Australia attacking livestock and native animals, potentially spreading diseases and threatening human health, safety and wellbeing. Wild dog attacks on livestock and pets, lethal or otherwise, also cause emotional distress to landholders.

Dean Chamberlain, Team Leader Invasive Species said "We work collaboratively with local landholders and it's important that everyone has the opportunity to learn how to manage the problem."

The wild dog information days include extensive hands-on practice plus presentations on identifying wild dog signs and evaluating the impact of wild dogs on native animals, farm production and other stakeholders, tuning and setting traps and planning effective wild dog control programs.

Dean continued, "Participation in these Information Days will give people the confidence, knowledge and training that is needed to quickly and efficiently control problematic wild dogs.

"Wild dog control is more effective when neighbours collaborate and coordinated wild dog baiting programs are the most cost effective method to gain widespread landscape control of wild dogs and when this is combined with trapping and shooting will greatly reduce wild dog impacts.

The Information Days will include presentations from North Coast Local Land Services Biosecurity Officers who have expert knowledge of local conditions and wild dog hotspots. They will be joined by Stuart Boyd-Law who has more than 20 years experience in pest management and has run these Information Days in a number of areas across the state.

A previous Information Day participant, David Doohan, said of the Information Days, "I didn't realise how much I didn't know about wild dogs and I actually thought I was pretty knowledgeable.

"By the end of the day, however, I felt much more confident in dealing with our local wild dog issues," David said.

The Wild Dog Information Days are free and are being held in seven locations, commencing at 9.00 am and finishing at 3.30 pm. Morning tea and lunch will be provided.

Tuesday June 20 Doon Doon, 191 Midginbil Rd, Midginbil

Wednesday June 21 Ettrick, 118 Imersons Rd, Ettrick

Thursday June 22 Ellangowan, Ellangowan Hall

Tuesday June 27 Baryulgil/Fine Flower, Hassan's Creek Grounds, Clarence Way, FineFlower

Wednesday June 28 Nana Glen, Nana Glen Hall

Tuesday July 4 Utungun, Utungun Hall, Taylors Arm Rd

Wednesday July 5 Wauchope, Ladies Auxiliary Hall, Wauchope Showground

Registration is essential by contacting your Biosecurity Officer at North Coast Local Land Services on 1300 795 299 or 6563 6700.