Wild dog control needs state involvement

NASHUA Macadamia farmers Doug and Jan Cody are furious over the issues of wild dogs in the Northern Rivers.

“We had a beautiful border collie and a jack russel. We didn’t even know we had wild dogs at that point,” Mrs Cody said.

WILD DOG: One of three caught in one week at Doug and Jan Cody's farm in Nashua. “They’re as big as an Alsation.”

“One morning they went out the gate and down to the back shed … we heard a ruckus, so I started screaming at them to come. Our border collie limped back in covered in blood, he could barely walk. He was torn to bits and our jack russel was dead.”

“Our next jack got attacked right here in the first row of maccas, ten metres away from me.”

After losing four of their dogs the Cody’s applied for and set out baits yet have had more success with paying professional trappers.

WILD DOG’S whlep twice a year. Two bitches with litters of 11 and 8 were caught recently in Nashua. PHOTO: Dept Primary Industries

“We have baited for ten plus years,” Mr Cody said.

“But we’d be going back ten days later where we’ve buried the baits to dig them up because they’re just rotting. The dog’s aren’t taking them.”

According to North Coast Local Land Services Team Leader, Dean Chamberlain, landholders have reported an increase in pest activity.

“Bushfires across the region have pushed pest predators out of burnt country and on to local farmland, resulting in more wild dog attacks on livestock and wildlife,” Mr Chamberlain said.

Department of Primary Industries biosecurity spokesman Dr Peter Flemming said that under the Biosecurity Act, control of ‘pest animals’ lay solely on individual landholders.

Dr Flemming added that under current circumstances best methods of control lie in collaborating with neighbours and Local Lands Services.

OUTRAGED: Legal red-tape preventing control of wild dogs says Nashua Macadamia farmer.

Mr Cody said that baiting isn’t working in periurban areas because the ‘safe radius’ around houses overlaps onto neighbouring properties creating limited areas to lay baits.

He believes the issue needs to be addressed at state level because not enough landholders will take responsibility.

“On our property, eight dogs at $200 a dog alone is $1600 plus fifty dollars a day for up to three weeks to come and check the traps,” Mr Cody said.

