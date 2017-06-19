20°
News

Wild conditions expected as weather systems combine

Marnie Johnston
| 19th Jun 2017 9:59 AM
An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye wind forecast map for 10am Monday June 19.
An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye wind forecast map for 10am Monday June 19.

GALE warnings and powerful surf conditions are being warned of as a result of two combining weather systems over NSW.

Offshore fisherman and surfers should take heed of safety advice from weather forecasters.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a low pressure system lying well offshore over the central Tasman Sea, was being joined by a large ridge of high pressure extending across southern NSW.

The combination of these systems was directing south to southeasterly winds across NSW waters, the BoM continued.

Stronger winds are expected for the northern half of the coast until Wednesday, when the low pressure system moves further away to the east.

The high pressure ridge is expected to persist for the next several days.

Today there is a Gale Warning in place for the Byron Coast and a Strong Wind Warning for the Byron Coast on Tuesday.

Coastal Forecast:

Monday:

Gale warning.

Winds: Southerly 25 to 30 knots, reaching up to 35 knots offshore south of Yamba during the morning.

Seas: Three metres, increasing to three to four metres offshore south of Cape Byron.

Swell: South to southeasterly 2 to 3 metres, increasing to 3 to 4 metres offshore north of Cape Byron by early evening.

Caution: Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

Tuesday:

Strong Wind Warning for Tuesday for Byron Coast

Winds: Southerly 25 to 30 knots.

Seas: 2.5 to 3 metres.

Swell: Southeasterly 2.5 to 3 metres.

Caution: Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

Wednesday:

Winds: Southerly 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 20 knots during the evening.

Seas: 2 to 3 metres.

Swell: Southeasterly 2 to 2.5 metres.

Caution: Large and powerful surf conditions in the early morning are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as crossing bars by boat and rock fishing.

 

An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye rain forecast map for 10am Monday June 19.
An image of the Bureau of Meteorology Met Eye rain forecast map for 10am Monday June 19.

Weather forecast:

Monday:

Partly cloudy.

70% chance of showers along the coastal fringe, 40% chance elsewhere.

Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures around 20.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy.

70% chance of showers near the coast, 40% chance elsewhere.

Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 13 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy.

30% chance of a light shower along the coastal fringe, near zero chance elsewhere.

Winds southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h turning southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 11 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Thursday:

Partly cloudy.

20% chance of a light shower near the coast, near zero chance elsewhere.

Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 11 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather weather

Local Partners

