Wild about saving farm animals from death

WHEN a farmer has newborn calves they cannot keep, Donna Wild is there the next day to take the animal and put it up for adoption.

The Mullumbimby woman went to a dairy farm near Casino after a farmer rang to say one of his bobby calves was tiny and weak from lack of feed caused by the drought.

"They had too many bobby calves," Ms Wild said.

Donna Wild with her daughter and a bobby calf they put up for adoption with 'Til The Cows Come Home.

Rather than cull the calves, Ms Wild who has been running her not-for-profit organisation 'Til The Cows Come Home for two years, will place the calf in a forever home.

She has a list of people wanting to adopt cows, chickens and goats.

"If a person has trouble with drought, finances or any other reason and can't keep their animals, they tell us and we'll put them up for adoption," Ms Wild said.

The 38 year old former model and author of a vegan lifestyle book has conditions around the adoptions.

A suggested donation is made, with $250 for cows, $10 for chickens and $150 for goats, to "siphon out people interested in turning the animals into dog meat," she said.

The animals are desexed before going to their new home as she doesn't want them used for breeding either.

The types of rescues we love are closed down meat, diary, egg, honey, feather, fur, silk and wool farms, herds from farmers who can't afford to feed or care for them, retired mother cows from dairies, unwanted bobby calves from dairy farms and retired hens from egg farms, the organisation's website stated.

"We rescue all farmed animals that have the potential to be re-homed as much loved pets ," Ms Wild said.

But there's more to it than that.

"At first it was because of the awareness of agricultural animals being utilised," she said.

"Now its about small scale farms needing help and being desperate to to cull their animals."

She pairs the animals with people wanting an animal to chew their long grass, or wanting a chicken in the garden and mostly it is about finding a home for the animals.

"We don't want farmers to have dying animals," she said.

To register go to 'Til the Cows Come Home website or Facebook Page and register your interest.

ADOPT A FARM ANIMAL

Are you looking to adopt? Fill in the adoption application form if you are interested in providing a forever home for animals in need. Please note, like any pet adoption program there are costs involved. These animals are not for meat, breeding, dairy, wool or fur. Application form at https://tilthecowscomehome.org/adopt-an-animal/

If you are wanting to surrender animals, contact https://tilthecowscomehome.org/contact-us/