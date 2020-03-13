Menu
The Queensland leg of a tour by iconic children’s band The Wiggles is now in doubt after all remaining Sydney shows were cancelled today.
Wiggles call off tour in wake of coronavirus

by Kara Sonter
13th Mar 2020 4:41 PM
SOUTHEAST Queensland concerts by iconic children's performers The Wiggles are in doubt after the group announced the cancellation of all its Sydney dates.

The group was due to arrive in Queensland next month for an extensive tour around the southeast including Brisbane, Logan, the Gold Coast and the Redlands.

However news that their Sydney shows will not go ahead has cast doubt on whether the next leg of the tour will go ahead either.

A message on the group's Facebook page reads: "as the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) is ever evolving and recommendations are changing on a daily basis, we have now made the decision to postpone the remaining Sydney shows of our Fun and Games tour.

"We are disappointed we won't be able to perform for you and know how excited your little Wiggles fans were to see the show.

"We appreciate your understanding that these situations can evolve so quickly and we have a duty of care to do what is in the best interests of our audience and employees.

"As of today we are only postponing the Sydney leg of the tour however we are closely monitoring the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) and advice provided by the Australian Government Department of Health."

The group stated they would announce new Sydney tour dates as soon as possible and refund those who cannot make the new dates."

