ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

Javier Encalada
| 1st May 2017 10:35 AM
TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

UPDATE 12pm: IF you are suffering an cute case of parent guilt this morning after missing out on tickets, there is hope: A third show by The Wiggles has been confirmed in Lismore this June.

Lismore City Hall confirmed that after the sold out morning shows for Monday, June 19, a third show will be offered at 2.30pm on that day,

Tickets to the final show will be out for sale from lismorecityhall.com.au from 10am tomorrow.

Each show holds 450 people seated. 

The band has also just announced their brand new YouTube Channel:

MONDAY 10.20am: SET your alarm for June 19, ensure you have a good Fruit Salad, do The Monkey Dance, jump on a Big Red Car with Michael Finnegan (who has a whiskers on his 'chinnegan'), and get ready for Lights, Camera, Action! because The Wiggles are coming to Lismore.

Both shows announced at 10am this morning by the group at Lismore City Hall in June sold out within 20 minutes.

Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus will be on stage with Anthony, Simon, Emma and Lachy, the current line up of a children's entertainment group with 47 music releases under their belt, millions in sales globally, and millions of the cutest followers around the world.

This brand new show will see Emma, Simon, Anthony and Lachy performing in over 100 locations in every state and territory around Australia.

In the last 12 months, The Wiggles have won the Best Children's Album ARIA award for Wiggle Town.

Also, The Wiggles TV show was snapped up by Netflix, taking it into over 190 countries around the world.

The Lachy TV series made its debut and The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

In 2016 the group performed to over a quarter of a million fans around the world, making The Wiggles the most successful children's entertainment group.

The Wiggle Around Australia tour will include all the songs parents know by heart: Do the Propeller, Dial E for Emma, or play Simon Says, as well as doing the Hot Potato or Rock a Bye Your Bear.

The Wiggles are by now considered true Australian icons, imprinted in the minds of a couple of generations.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Monday, June 19. Both shows now sold out.

Wiggles by numbers

A recent survey by i-View Omnibus showed that:

  • 92% of Australians are aware of The Wiggles;
  • 66% of Australian adults have been entertained by The Wiggles in their lifetime;
  • 81% of children (1-5 yrs.) have been entertained by The Wiggles
  • 70% of young parents say that The Wiggles are their pre-schoolers favourite entertainers
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city hall norpa northern rivers entertainment the wiggles whatson

