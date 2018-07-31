Wife’s horror roadside discovery

Adam Beattie, 41, was found dead in bushland off Scenic Drive on Sunday afternoon after an alleged hit-and-run. Picture: Facebook

THE last time Zoe Breakwell saw her husband alive was when they had an argument at an RSL near their home on the NSW Central Coast.

After the fiery exchange on Saturday, father-of-three Adam Beattie, 41, left the Doyleson RSL Club. When he didn't return to his apartment in Budgewoi, his family quickly became worried and set about searching for him.

They posted messages on social media, appealing for anyone who had seen him to contact them.

"Hey guys has anyone seen Adam Beattie been missing since last night everyone is worried about his welfare please contact one of us asap please. Ad if you see this please contact us we love you mate," wrote one of his relatives in a desperate bid for information on Facebook on Sunday.

But the 15-hour search ended in horrific circumstances when Ms Breakwell discovered her partner's lifeless body by the side of the road on Sunday afternoon.

It appeared he had been knocked over a guard rail in a collision.

Ms Breakwell discovered her husband's body.

Since the discovery of Mr Beattie's body, a 43-year-old woman handed herself into Wyong Police Station.

Witness Julie Dyer told 9 News of the moment wife Zoe Breakwell realised the body was that of her partner.

"She was screaming, collapsing, vomiting and screaming, 'He's dead! He's dead!''' she said.

It is understood Mr Beattie had been dead approximately 15 hours by the time his body was discovered and it appeared the impact was so forceful that it knocked him over the roadside barrier and into dense bushland.

Ms Breakwell gave an emotional tribute to her late partner in a statement.

"Broken is not even cutting how we all feel," she said.

"Adam Beattie has grown his wings and flown to heaven."

Since the discovery of Mr Beattie's body, a 43-year-old woman has handed herself in at Toukley Police Station.

She was arrested before being taken to Wyong Police Station where she was taken into custody and interviewed by officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.

Police later charged her with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

She was given conditional bail and will appear in Wyong Local Court on August 20.