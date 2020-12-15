Wife reveals slain bikie’s last words

The wife of a slain bikie boss who was shot in the chest during a drag racing event in Perth has spoken of the moment she knew something was horribly wrong.

Amanda Martin told The West Australian she heard a sound but couldn't be sure if it was a gunshot or a car backfiring while the pair were watching the Outlaw Nitro Challenge on Saturday night.

But she recalls feeling her husband Nick Martin's hand graze her cheek as he collapsed to the ground before saying, "Babe, I've been shot."

Ms Martin's Rebels bikie boss husband was gunned down at the Perth Motorplex in Kwinana.

"I picked him up and I just held him up. I kept telling him just to stay with me," Ms Martin said before explaining that she screamed for help.

"No one knew he'd been shot because … the noise, the cars … they didn't know."

Nick Martin was killed in front of his wife Amanda. Source: Supplied

She said bystanders thought Mr Martin had suffered a heart attack, but her hands were covered in blood.

"I was kissing him and I was trying to give him CPR, but he never opened his eyes again, he was already gone," she said.

Police have since raided several properties across the West Australian capital following the possible sniper attack amid fears it could spark an all-out bikie war.

The 51-year-old was shot in the chest about 8.40pm in front of horrified innocent bystanders, including young families.

A five-year-old boy, who was reportedly sitting on Ms Martin's lap but is not related to the family, was grazed by the bullet but didn't need to go to hospital.

Fellow Rebels bikie member Ricky Chapman, 31, the partner of Mr Martin's stepdaughter Stacey Schoppe, was also wounded and will have surgery later on Monday.

The incident has triggered a manhunt for the gunman, with authorities not ruling out the possibility the shooter flew into Perth to commit the crime.

Police are now on the hunt for his killer. Picture: Theo Fakos

On Monday WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR radio that Mr Martin did not have "good standing" with the Rebels before his death and had been "under some pressure".

Raids have since been conducted at the Mongols and Hells Angels clubhouses and at a Shoalwater home linked to an alleged bikie associate.

A 33-year-old Mongols member was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to sell/supply, and a 30-year-old man was charged with breaching a post-sentence supervision order.

Weapons and prescription medications were allegedly found during a search of the Hells Angels clubhouse.

A 71-year-old Mongols associate has been charged with several offences after cannabis plants, a shotgun, four rifles, two firearm silencers and ammunition were allegedly found at the Shoalwater property.

State crime unit Assistant Commissioner Brad Royce said police were "taking the fight back to the gangs" following Martin's death.

Nick Martin’s stepdaughter Stacey Schoppe tried to revive him. Source: Supplied

"While it's a homicide and a singular incident, we're taking it as a far bigger-picture event," he said.

Tributes have since flowed for the slain bikie boss, with former Rebels national president Alex Vella sharing his outrage

"To be taken so cowardly in front of his wife, children and grandchildren is absolutely abhorrent," Mr Vella wrote.

"Nick will always be remembered for being straight up forward not backward member of our great club."

Mr Martin's daughter Tia, who recently gave birth to his first grandchild, posted a photo on Facebook with the caption: "I love you forever and always."

A friend of Mr Martin said the "world lost a good person".

"I meet Nick in the early 2000s when we worked together … we became friends (and) I had the privilege of meeting his parents, daughter and sister. The public image is not the real man. He was a kind generous person," he wrote.

Friends have described Mr Martin as a generous person.

Mr Martin reportedly stood down from the top job of the WA Rebels a few months ago.

His death comes just two weeks after he was bashed at a Scarborough bar, allegedly by Hells Angel boss Dayne Brajkovich.

CCTV showed the pair greeting each other with an amicable handshake before a violent clash broke out.

Mr Martin was allegedly hit to the ground before getting to his feet.

NCA NewsWire is not suggesting Mr Brajkovich played any part in Saturday night's shooting.

