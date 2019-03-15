Wife of manhandled journo says Ben Franklin 'laughed'

SCUFFLE: Yesterday's announcement by NSW Premiere Gladys Berejiklian the NSW government will invest $3.8million in the redevelopment of Brunswick Heads Surf Club was almost overshadowed when a scuffle broke out between the Premiere's security team and local reporter Jim Beatson, from BayFM who was incensed the Premiere appeared not to be taking any questions from the media.

SCUFFLE: Yesterday's announcement by NSW Premiere Gladys Berejiklian the NSW government will invest $3.8million in the redevelopment of Brunswick Heads Surf Club was almost overshadowed when a scuffle broke out between the Premiere's security team and local reporter Jim Beatson, from BayFM who was incensed the Premiere appeared not to be taking any questions from the media. Christian Morrow

AN OPEN letter to Ben Franklin:

Sir, I watched you on the Channel 9 news, March 13, about the Brunswick Heads Surf Club.

I saw you laugh and turn away as right next to you plains clothes security were roughing up reporter Jim Beatson.

You did not intervene.

You did not advocate for him.

You did not stand up for your own constituent.

You laughed, turned and walked away with the Premier.

How could you? You know him. You know he is a reporter.

You could have intervened and stood up for him.

Not let him be bruised, cut and insulted.

Jim tells me, as per usual, you agreed, as you have often before, to another interview with him a half hour later.

How can that be?

I am so disappointed and hurt by your behaviour.

In the company of Sydney leaders, you turn on your own people.

Jim Beatson is my husband.

But the bigger issue here is that you want votes, you want us to trust you.

But when push comes to shove -- what do I -- what do we all -- see?

M Gardner,

Byron Bay.