Wife's screams on dashcam moments before fatal impact

CARNAGE: Paul Gerard Crimmins' vehicle, pictured, was one of five involved in a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy. The crash killed Noosaville man Graeme Warren.

THE wife of an accused dangerous driver was heard screaming on dashcam footage as their car careened across a Bruce Hwy median strip and smashed into an oncoming vehicle in a five-car fatal smash, a court has heard.

Paul Gerard Crimmins, 59, faced the first day of trial today , pleading not guilty to dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm.

The 2015 crash at Bells Creek killed 69-year-old Noosaville man Graeme Warren.

Mr Crimmins, who is on bail, sat in the prisoner's dock at Maroochydore District Court, dressed in a suit as witnesses were called to give evidence.

On November 27, 2015, Mr Crimmins was driving with his wife from their Lennox Heads home to an 80th birthday party in Caloundra when their Nissan Patrol ute drifted out of the northbound left lane and across the right lane, the court heard.

A mother in the right northbound lane, driving a Toyota Camry with her five-year-old son in the car, was forced to brake suddenly to avoid the Patrol.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A man in a ute towing a trailer behind the mother's car was unable to stop in time, and skidded into the back of her vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Patrol crossed the gully in the median strip, and one witness told the court the car was briefly airborne before it impacted with the front driver's side of Mr Warren's Toyota Landcruiser.

Both cars spun, with the Patrol coming to a stop on the highway while the Landcruiser was rammed down the embankment to the east of the highway, landing on the driver's side.

Mr Warren died at the scene, with the driver's cabin area crushed.

His wife Dianne Warren sustained serious injuries, as did Mr Crimmins and his wife Gail Crimmins.

Two helicopters landed on the highway to transport the injured.

The driver of the second ute, the driver of the Camry and her son all escaped injury, along with the driver of a southbound Mercedes who was also forced off the road.

Crown Prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the court the main point the prosecution would need to prove is whether Mr Crimmins, aged 58 at the time, was driving dangerously.