20°
News

Wife's screams on dashcam moments before fatal impact

Francesca McMackin | 1st Aug 2017 3:38 PM
CARNAGE: Paul Gerard Crimmins' vehicle, pictured, was one of five involved in a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy. The crash killed Noosaville man Graeme Warren.
CARNAGE: Paul Gerard Crimmins' vehicle, pictured, was one of five involved in a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy. The crash killed Noosaville man Graeme Warren. Che Chapman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE wife of an accused dangerous driver was heard screaming on dashcam footage as their car careened across a Bruce Hwy median strip and smashed into an oncoming vehicle in a five-car fatal smash, a court has heard.

Paul Gerard Crimmins, 59, faced the first day of trial today , pleading not guilty to dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm.

The 2015 crash at Bells Creek killed 69-year-old Noosaville man Graeme Warren.

Mr Crimmins, who is on bail, sat in the prisoner's dock at Maroochydore District Court, dressed in a suit as witnesses were called to give evidence.

On November 27, 2015, Mr Crimmins was driving with his wife from their Lennox Heads home to an 80th birthday party in Caloundra when their Nissan Patrol ute drifted out of the northbound left lane and across the right lane, the court heard.

A mother in the right northbound lane, driving a Toyota Camry with her five-year-old son in the car, was forced to brake suddenly to avoid the Patrol.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A man in a ute towing a trailer behind the mother's car was unable to stop in time, and skidded into the back of her vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Patrol crossed the gully in the median strip, and one witness told the court the car was briefly airborne before it impacted with the front driver's side of Mr Warren's Toyota Landcruiser.

Both cars spun, with the Patrol coming to a stop on the highway while the Landcruiser was rammed down the embankment to the east of the highway, landing on the driver's side.

Mr Warren died at the scene, with the driver's cabin area crushed.

His wife Dianne Warren sustained serious injuries, as did Mr Crimmins and his wife Gail Crimmins.

Two helicopters landed on the highway to transport the injured.

The driver of the second ute, the driver of the Camry and her son all escaped injury, along with the driver of a southbound Mercedes who was also forced off the road.

Crown Prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the court the main point the prosecution would need to prove is whether Mr Crimmins, aged 58 at the time, was driving dangerously.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bruce hwy editors picks fatal crash sunshine coast

Employment agency ‘refute’ they ridiculed job seeker

Employment agency ‘refute’ they ridiculed job seeker

EMPLOYMENT agency denies client discrimination.

Glider pilot's crash landing at show resulted in break

GLIDER CRASH: Emergency services attended the Lismore Aviation Show when a Fox Glider crashed. While the pilot suffered some broken vertebrae, he has been diagnosed with no serious spinal injuries.

Aviation stunt show crash left pilot with broken vertebrae

Grandmother donated 'the gift of life' after years on dialysis

Tweed Hospital Intensive Care Unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones with kidney transplant recipient Susi Daunton, of Stokers Siding.

"You know someone has had to give up their life”.

Temporary road built after culvert collapse

Culvert repair is underway near Durrumbul Public School at Brunswick Heads.

Culvert closed to traffic while repairs get underway

Local Partners

New fire station in sight for Kyogle

KYOGLE Council have started site preparations for the new fire brigade station in its new central location.

Fixated on a good quality beer

Fixation Brewery was awarded the Champion Brewery - Medium at the Independent Brewers Association Awards on Thursday July 29.

A new local brewery recognised for its delicious IPA beer

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.

The 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup is coming next month

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

Young creatives get on-set experience

EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock

Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton stars in The Dark Towers and It, due to release in the next six weeks.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction