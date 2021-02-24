Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his young wife months after their allegedly arranged marriage.
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his young wife months after their allegedly arranged marriage.
Crime

Woman murdered after ‘forced’ marriage: cops

by Angie Raphael
24th Feb 2021 7:16 PM

A Perth man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife who police say was forced into marrying him months earlier.

Mohammad Ali Halimi, 25, faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday and admitted killing Ruqia Haidari, 21, at their Balcatta home on January 18 last year.

Ms Haidari married Halimi in Victoria in November 2019, but the Australian Federal Police said in a statement in October last year that she did not give her consent.

The AFP said human trafficking detectives met Ms Haidari in August 2019, and she said members of her family were "threatening and coercing her into participating in a forced marriage".

"The woman was offered assistance to leave her situation on several occasions," the AFP said in the statement.

A 44-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, who are both related to Ms Haidari, were arrested in Victoria, while a 30-year-old woman who allegedly organised the wedding was also charged.

Halimi was remanded in custody to face a sentencing hearing in the Western Australia Supreme Court on June 24.

Originally published as Wife murdered after 'forced' marriage: cops

crime domestic violence murder ruqia haidari

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop 'did what was necessary' to detain naked teen

        Premium Content Cop 'did what was necessary' to detain naked teen

        Crime A court has heard why a Northern Rivers police officer was found not guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old in a Byron Bay laneway.

        Fireys overcome flooding, downed powerlines

        Premium Content Fireys overcome flooding, downed powerlines

        News Despite the obstacles, teams attended a Hazmat incident overnight.

        SES warns, 'be prepared' for severe storms and heavy rain

        Premium Content SES warns, 'be prepared' for severe storms and heavy rain

        Weather BOM said an inland trough continues to bring unsettled weather.

        SES ready for more storms in Casino after ‘massive rain’

        Premium Content SES ready for more storms in Casino after ‘massive rain’

        News SES crews attended 16 jobs in around Casino on Wednesday night and they are...

        • 24th Feb 2021 6:30 PM